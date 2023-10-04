Who saw it?, previews of the episode of 4 October 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 4 October 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it? is broadcast, the historic Rai 3 broadcast hosted by Federica Sciarelli, broadcast from 9.20 pm. Alessandra told her partner that she was going out to do the shopping, but she never returned home. What happened to the woman, who disappeared from Parma for about three months? She will be one of the cases at the center of today’s episode. And then the mysterious death of Alessio Vinci, the eighteen-year-old found lifeless in Paris. Who was there with Alessio? And again: what does the three-letter code found in his hotel room mean? “Who has seen?” she found out. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

We have seen the previews and the stories of tonight, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Where to see Who saw it? live on TV and live streaming? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is broadcast today – Wednesday 4 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.