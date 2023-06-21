Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 21 June 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 21 June 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. At the center of the episode will be the case of Kata, the five-year-old girl who has been missing for days and is keeping Italy in suspense. A case that highlighted the room racket: you pay to enter, said Kata’s father. The films, messages, testimonies and statements of the protagonists on Who has seen it?, from 21.20 on Rai 3. Then Tiziana Cantone’s mother speaks: “Someone wanted to kill my daughter, because she was ready to do the names of those who shot the videos”. Meanwhile, those hard videos of the girl are still around. How is it possible that those videos are still visible on the net? And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen tonight’s previews and stories, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who has seen it? live tv and live stream? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is aired today – Wednesday 21 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.