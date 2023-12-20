Who saw it?, previews of the episode of 20 December 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 20 December 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it? is broadcast, the historic Rai 3 broadcast hosted by Federica Sciarelli, broadcast from 9.20 pm. How did Liliana Resinovich die? Documents, videos and unpublished testimonies in the episode broadcast tonight. Guest in the studio Sergio Resinovich, Liliana's brother. And then the disappearance of the entrepreneur Salvatore Legari: the carabinieri dig near the bank of a river not far from a video surveillance camera which has only recently been identified. Did you film Legari's van while it was passing through the area on the day of his disappearance? As always, appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

