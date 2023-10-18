Who saw it?, previews of the episode of 18 October 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 18 October 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it? is broadcast, the historic Rai 3 broadcast hosted by Federica Sciarelli, broadcast from 9.20 pm. Alessandra Ollari: being investigated for murder. The woman disappeared from Parma and the case has been covered several times by Who has seen it? with a long interview with her partner Ermete, who had filed a missing person report with the police on 30 June. The case will be discussed in the episode broadcast this evening, Wednesday 18 October at 9.20pm, and as always hosted by Federica Sciarelli, with unpublished testimonies and documents.

The Rai 3 program will then be live on the case of Pierina, killed in the garage of her building. The murderer has not yet been found, while we are trying to understand whether the crime is connected to the accident that occurred to her son Giuliano, five months before her. And again: the kidnapping of Salvatore Legari: where did they take him? Who made the Emilian entrepreneur disappear? The mother’s dramatic appeal to the microphones of Who has seen it?. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

We have seen the previews and the stories of tonight, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Where to see Who saw it? live TV and live streaming? Federica Sciarelli's program, as mentioned, is broadcast today – Wednesday 18 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial).