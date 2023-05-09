That the brilliance of its images does not blur the outline: television is a business full of very bad habits. Many of them would cause anyone with even the slightest sense of labor dignity to take to the streets. For example, dismissal via the press. All the workers of Save me —bosses of La fabrica de la tele included— have found out about the end of the program through the leak of the news to The world. A round of applause for Mediaset, that is taking care of your suppliers.

if in Save me today they will enjoy the freedom of action that allowed them to become one of the most innovative programs on our television, once the just and necessary anger was overcome, someone would walk these days through the corridors of Telecinco, followed by a camera, trying to find the person who has leaked the decision of the heights. They would talk about the dome again as before. And, what do I know, they would invent a section entitled “For what I have left in the convent” with everything they have kept quiet about over the years.

But they are no longer as free as before – the festivities of the 14th anniversary, cut by the chain, have been a good example of this -, so we will see how far they allow them to go. In any case, even if they are not going to allow them to die on their feet and as much as we regret it, it is better to stop living on their knees.

“I can’t stop thinking about Lydia Lozano,” a friend wrote to me the other day. Did I understand correctly. We have spent almost fifteen years watching people have a snack, cry, laugh, fight and dance almost in the same fraction of a second. How can we not suffer for them? To speculate on whether they will have saved enough to retire. To ask ourselves, ultimately, who is going to save them now.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP