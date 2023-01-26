The danger of “export” COVID-19 from China to Russia is small, if it does not coincide with the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus, said the official representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, Melita Vujnovic.

“In the current environment, the export of COVID-19 cases from China is unlikely to significantly change the risk for Europe and Russia, unless it coincides with the emergence and spread of a new variant of concern,” she said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to her, the currently available information about the variants of COVID-19 circulating in China (genome sequencing data) suggests that these are variants that have previously been and are circulating in the European region and in Russia.

“According to the WHO assessment and the ECDC assessment, these options do not currently change the degree of risk,” Vujnovic explained.

