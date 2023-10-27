Who said that the key technologies of the green economy are the exclusive prerogative of China? Europe and Italy can also develop their own green industrial supply chain, obtaining benefits not only in environmental but also economic-social terms.

This is what emerges from the study “Energy transition strategic supply chains. Industrial roadmap for Europe and Italy”, created by the Enel Foundation and The European House-Ambrosetti in collaboration with Enel, and presented in recent weeks in Cernobbio, on Lake Como, as part of the Forum of The European House-Ambrosetti.

The survey highlights – numbers in hand – how to achieve the decarbonisation targets set by the European Union it is necessary and urgent to invest in the strengthening of continental supply chains and chains in the strategic sectors of the energy transition.

The study identifies three crucial areas in particular: photovoltaics, batteries and heat pumps. And it suggests a series of actions that by 2030 could allow our country and the EU member states to count on real domestic manufacturing in the green economy, with a positive impact in economic terms estimated at 640 billion euros.

Milestones

With the “Fit for 55” package (55% reduction in climate-changing gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achievement of climate neutrality by 2050) the European Union and Italy have set themselves ambitious objectives for development of renewable energy sources and the electrification of consumption.

However, as is known, today the supply chains of key technologies for decarbonisation are mainly concentrated outside Europe: on average 65% of the necessary strategic components are produced in China, while only 14% are made in EU territory . This dependence on third countries can prove to be a huge problem, as demonstrated by the gas crisis linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

So last March the European Commission presented the Net Zero Industry Act, a program that aims precisely to stimulate the birth and development in the Old Continent of an industrial chain of ecological transition, on the model of the Inflation Reducion Act launched by Biden administration in the United States.

Brussels’ objective is to produce at least 40% of the annual demand for green technologies in Europe by 2030. This would mean reaching 30 Gwh of production capacity per year for all phases of the photovoltaic supply chain, at least 550 Gwh of production capacity for battery value chain and 31 Gw for heat pumps. In short, it is about encouraging the development of European technologies along the entire “green” value chain, from the generation of energy from renewable sources to storage, from energy transmission and distribution to final consumption.

The largest increase in installed capacity in Europe is expected for photovoltaics, the cheapest generation technology among those available: between 2021 and 2030 the EU is expected to record an increase of 432 Gw for solar, compared to 323 Gw for wind power. In the same period in Italy an increase of 58 Gw is expected for solar compared to 25 Gw for wind.

As for batteries, fundamental for the electrification of consumption, the installed capacity in Europe is expected to grow by 810 Gwh by 2030 (more than 10 times the current capacity of 76 Gwh), while in Italy it is expected to grow by 60-106 Gwh (over 20-30 times more than the current 3.35 Gwh). At the same time, it is expected that by 2030 there will be 51 million electric vehicles in the EU (8 times more than the current 6.1 million) and 6 million electric vehicles in Italy (17 times the current 300 thousand).

Finally, electric heat pumps powered by renewable sources – which represent the most effective way to efficiently decarbonise the heating and cooling of buildings – by the end of the current decade it is estimated that 60 million additional heat pumps will be installed in Europe (going from 17 million in 2021 to 77 million in 2030). In Italy, however, 10 million more heat pumps are expected to be installed by 2030, thus moving from 1.6 million in 2020 to 11.6 in 2030.

Recipe

Producing photovoltaic panels and batteries in Europe today is considerably more expensive than in realities such as China: think of the costs to be incurred for the initial investment and the necessary energy consumption, but also the times of bureaucracy and the lack of specialized professionals .

This scenario, however, is not inevitable: the study carried out by the Enel Foundation and Ambrosetti estimates that a series of prudent and strategic choices could allow the EU and Italy to cover over 50% of their internal manufacturing production by 2030. of its need for photovoltaic panels, approximately 90% of its demand for batteries and over 60% of its demand for heat pumps.

In particular, the report suggests some guidelines. First: a more effective use of available public funds (695 billion euros between 2021 and 2027) to finance “net zero emissions” technologies. «Despite the common rhetoric according to which European institutions underspend compared to their international competitors – we read in the document – ​​public money is available, but it must be managed in a more direct and effective way to guarantee the unlocking of the industrial rebirth in the green sector within a reasonable period of time”.

Second point: intervene on «better coordination of research activities currently spread across the continent and a greater effort to develop a circular approach at sector level based on higher recycling and substitution rates». Therefore more cooperation and more circular economy. Third: the definition of a “transparent and stable” fiscal and regulatory framework.

Considering both the net benefits determined by the reduction of imports of products and technologies from abroad, and the direct, indirect and induced benefits deriving from the creation of local supply chains, the investments necessary to achieve the objectives of the Net Zero Industry Act – we read in the report of the Enel Foundation and Ambrosetti – could create an economic return of up to 640 billion euros between now and the end of the decade.

According to Valerio De Molli, managing partner and CEO of The European House-Ambrosetti, «to fully reap the benefits of the current energy transition, it is not enough to make massive investments in infrastructure, but it is also necessary to develop local skills and strengthen industrial supply chains ” green”. This process – concludes De Molli – will allow us to support the growth expected for the coming years, while reducing technological dependence on third countries”.