In a paddock that has always considered Norris, Leclerc and Russell as the mainstays of the new generation of drivers, AS’s question was a must. Carlos, have you been underestimated? Mattia Binotto replied, half joking, half serious, with his other pupil on the left, Charles: “It’s because Carlos is not young!” What it is not, is second pilot: Sainz got his fourth podium of the year with Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, third at Yas Marina, and the sixth of his career, and also overtook Lando and his teammate to finish the World Cup in fifth position, the first behind the Red Bulls and the Mercedes. He has merit, especially in his first year with the Maranello team. But not everything is work, there is also talent in this feat.

“I don’t consider myself part of that young generation. I consider myself at a very strong level and capable of fighting anyone. I enjoy fighting Charles, Lando or George. It is a generation of pilots in which I do not know their exact age, but I enjoy fighting against them. I also agree with them, they drive clean, they give themselves space, because of how they behave and compete it is very positive. We will see next year if we fight further and continue like this, because I enjoy it. We can all fight a lot and we can all fight, “the Madrid driver told this media after the race. Regarding the race, the Spaniard closed: “I couldn’t ask for more. The podium, and the whole race, was a matter of applying everything I have learned during the year and how I have progressed with the team. I finally did it for a strong race that has had positive consequences. I’m more proud of the race than anything else. “

Finishing in front of Leclerc on the table is “symbolic”, Carlos said earlier, at a podium press conference that he knew “irrelevant” because of what had happened in front. Later, he had good words for his partner, respect is mutual: “Because of how he drives the Ferrari to be faster, I had to adapt and copy him a lot because of everything I saw in the data. Sometimes it was difficult to believe that it was possible to do what What he did, it’s impressive. Little by little, I learned from him and managed to reach a good level. And there are things, he is stronger than me in several areas and we will exchange information to be better drivers. This battle is the one that will take us to a better level that can only benefit Ferrari and us.. I also learn from a great person. “

Leclerc acknowledges that Sainz has “forced him to do better”, accommodated with Vettel: “Because of the way he tackles a grand prize, because of the way he works, the way he drives in the curves. For example, one of his strengths is his race and tire management, which was my weak point in 2019. I made a lot of progress in 2020 and 2021, and part of that progress now is for Carlos. “They both stay in Abu Dhabi for a few more days, because Tuesday and Wednesday there are tests with the 18-inch Pirelli and most starters want to test them before going blind to the 2022 season. Overtime for the two Maranello lads who can fight for wins next year.

Binotto and the future of Sainz: “We will see it in the winter”

Carlos Sainz has one more year of contract with Ferrari, 2022, and Mattia Binotto, who is celebrating his season, confirms that this circumstance and others will be dealt with in winter. “Carlos had a great year. When we signed, a year ago, we said that winter would be the time to talk and review everything that happened during the season. We will do it in the winter. There will be a joint review of the entire season and we will talk about what our future may be“.

“When we signed him, we wanted two good drivers in the race, consistent, scoring points consistently. That’s been this season. I’m proud of both of them. I’m very happy with what Carlos has done this season, his first with Ferrari, it wasn’t that easy. We signed him because he is a good rider who scores points and also a rider who learns. He has improved during the season and finished it at the best level, “said the Swiss engineer. Ferrari finishes third in the constructors’ championship with an advantage over Mercedes and Red Bull: they have hardly made any improvements during the year, because they weren’t immersed in the title fight, and they’ve had more time than the other two greats to work on the 2022 design.