Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The success of fairs and festivals in Mexico is due, to a great extent, to the mechanical games to which young and old get on to experience pure adrenaline, which is why the video where you can see a worker has gone viral putting the screws on an attraction which has caught the attention of netizens.

Of the most viral news and cases on the platforms and media are those that refer to the tragic accidents that have happened at fairs and festivals when people were in a mechanical game. It is in this context that the following clip has become popular.

It was through the social network Facebook where the page “Mochitenses” uploaded the video that shows how, with complete peace of mind, a man is screwing the screws of the famous game “The hammer”. The material was recorded in the city of Los Mochis, in the state of Sinaloa.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, a spectator who was in the place managed to capture the moment in which one of the mechanics of the mechanical games was making some “adjustments” to the attraction before it stopped. people came up.

“Here casually waiting for them to finish putting the screws that came out”, can be read in the publication posted on the virtual platform of Meta.

In the images that have become a trend in the last hours through Facebook, you can see an employee with a hammer in hand adjusting the screws that hold the hammerone of the most popular mechanical games at Mexican fairs and festivals.

As expected, the recording posted on the virtual platform became a trend in a short time, managing to gather more than 2 thousand reproductions so faras well as more than 100 reactions and dozens of comments.

In the comment box, just as there were those who took what is seen in the viral clip with humor, there were also other netizens who attacked the administration of the place, claiming the high cost of the games and the lack of security they have.