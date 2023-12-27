Almost 35 years after the Autumn Revolution, a long litany of East German disadvantages has emerged, which some people almost devotedly recite. This doesn't make many claims any more correct. A guest post.

The new era is with us: young people at the brown coal open-cast mine near Markkleeberg (near Leipzig) in 1990 Image: Barbara Klemm

DIn 2015, Mitteldeutsche Rundfunk commissioned a study from Leipzig University to determine how East Germans are represented in the pan-German and East German elites. Anyone who was born in the GDR before 1975 was considered an East German. Elites meant the highest positions, i.e. cabinet members and state secretaries, in the military only generals, and among judges only those of the highest state courts. If the researchers had included lower levels of the hierarchy, the results would have been completely different.

But it was said: “The proportion of East Germans among managers in the new federal states is only 23 percent – with 87 percent of the population.” And: “Only 1.7 percent of the top positions considered at the federal level are occupied by East Germans, with a population share of 17 Percent.”