After two weeks of investigations in Wuhan on the origin of the coronavirus, experts from the World Health Organization (who) have appeared this Tuesday at an expected press conference to explain the first results of their investigations. Although it was a historic occasion, no major revelations were expected and, much less, nothing that could make China uncomfortable due to the politicization surrounding the pandemic due to its brutal impact on human lives and the global economy. While waiting for their report to be finalized, the head of the mission, Peter Ben Embarek, and the virologist Marion Koopmans, have given some of the keys together with the Chinese epidemiologist Liang Wannian.

His main conclusion is that the leakage of the coronavirus from the «superlab» P4 can be ruled out which houses the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been at the center of controversy over US allegations during Trump’s presidency. But, yes, without evidence. Furthermore, the WHO has taken up one of China’s arguments, which points out that the coronavirus was able to enter through frozen food in the Huanan animal market, where some of the first cases were detected.

«Of the four hypotheses that exist, We recommend continuing to investigate the direct passage or through an intermediate species of the coronavirus from an animal to the human being and the transmission through frozen surfaces, but the possibility of an accident in the laboratory is highly unlikelyBen Embarek explained. To reach this conclusion, he assured that “we have moved away from the perceptions and opinions that circulate about the origin of the coronavirus and we have adopted a rational mentality.” His conviction is based on the fact that “we have had a lot of contact with the scientists of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and a long, frank and open discussion with management and staff. They gave us a very detailed description of their research, their coronavirus projects, and some of the more advanced work, such as gain of function. We have discussed the laboratory theory and listened to their explanations to disprove this accusation, so we do not think there was likely a leak. “

On the other hand, and picking up the Chinese theory that points as a source of the coronavirus to the importation of frozen foods from abroad, it does advocate deepening this line. Relying on inconclusive studies that have detected the coronavirus in Europe and the United States before its outbreak in Wuhan, Beijing maintains that it was in other parts of the world and entered the Huanan market through those imported frozen products. “We have to understand more about the cold chain. The virus can survive frozen. But we do not know if it is transmitted or not, for example an infected frozen animal, or if the humid environment helps the spread »reasoned the expert, who did not want to “limit the investigation geographically.” In his opinion, “one possibility is that the animal has come from far away places, even crossing borders, and that is why we must continue to analyze bats, which have the coronavirus most similar to the current one, not only in China, but in other countries neighbors”.

The only thing that is clear is that, at the moment, as little is known as before about the coronavirus, which experts believe is of natural origin. “We do not know the exact role of the Huanan market. There was an outbreak in people who worked and bought, but we do not know how it entered and spread. We have a map of the infections and genetic sequences of the cases. Everything tells us that the outbreak spread in December because no cases that could cause an outbreak were detected before. But that is not the whole story because there was also spread in other people not linked to this market, but to others, and even without connection to the markets. We work with the hypothesis of a trader, or visitor, who introduced it to the market, but it could also be an animal species», Detailed Ben Embarek. Despite all the questions that remain to be answered, he announced that this investigation in China is only the beginning because “we have a lot of good material to explore and it will give us a good direction to investigate.”