The variant of the coronavirus detected by the Vietnamese authorities is not a combination between those detected in India and the United Kingdom, according to the conclusions of the World Health Organization, but rather new cases of infections with the Indian variant of the virus.

Concerned about the possibility of a hybrid of two variants of the Covid-19 virus that could be more contagious than the original, Kidong Park, representative of the WHO, assured that “there is no new hybrid variant in Vietnam at this time based on in the WHO definition “.

According to the statements of the international organization this Thursday, June 3, the virus detected in Vietnam is within the variation that originated in India.

The alarms sounded on May 30, when Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long revealed that they had detected a “new Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the UK variant.”

Viruses mutate, and although most do not represent highly important problems, sometimes mutations make the variants more contagious, something that complicates the situation in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities in Vietnam pointed out that the new variant was more contagious than previous versions, so they alerted the WHO.

The detected variants of Covid-19 remain four

The WHO has registered four global variants. The first two were found in the United Kingdom and India, to which are added that of South Africa and the most recent one in Brazil.

The agency announced on June 1 that Covid-19 variants must be identified by letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatizing the nations where they were first detected.

Vietnam was initially considered a success story in the fight against the coronavirus. However, the cases of contagion have increased rapidly in the last month and amount to more than 7,800 since the start of the pandemic.

