It seemed that with lopezobradorismothe political bosses in the state would be the governorsbut it appears that it is not so.

The pMorena candidates in Sinaloa they do what they want and Governor Rubén Rocha Moya All he has to do is pretend to be misunderstood and give unheard-of statements.

Cynically, on his recent visit to Mazatlan, Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez flaunted his friendship with Hector Melesio Cuen, granting him impunity for the multiple scandals he faces. Very macho said the man that friends are not denied in good times or bad. Wow! He completely ignored that his brother in policy commands a criminal corporation that has controlled to the uas and that the governor of Sinaloa is fighting with difficulties.

what good is it to rock control the three public powers of the State and the municipalities and be so politically fragile?

What is he up to? former secretary of the interior protecting to Cuen and to PAS? Let’s imagine that the former president Felipe Calderón would say the same about garcia moon. They would have finished it by now. But these foul-mouthed politicians, with a proto-fascist discourse full of insults against their opponentsthey feel owners of Mexico and above the law.

other tort to doctor Rocha comes from the campaign of Marcelo Ebrardwho empowers as his strong man Malova by 2024. It is something that we would not have even imagined due to the unpresentable nature of the mochiteco.

Disorder weakens Governorwho on Thursday told the media that he is not going to decide the type of alliances for 2024, that they will decide in Brunette national, but if they try to sneak Cuen and Malova, he would publicly expose his position. Goodness! Why doesn’t he use his power to stop it?

In Brunette there is a true dinner of blacks, and the governors stand aside so they don’t get run over and wait in line from the National Palace. His followers boast that withdrawal as if it were an intelligent strategy. What a sad paper!

Hopefully the opposition front can take advantage of the chaos morenist to achieve an electoral result that allows Mexico leave behind a populism anarchy that prevents us from taking advantage of the many opportunities that today’s world presents.

japac

I urgently put a message on Facebook to the page of Juan de Dios Gamez Mendivil, municipal president of Culiacán, due to a drainage service problem that affects Villa Universidad. They had taken time to attend to the complaint on 073. We were surprised that they responded to us and did not let go of the attention until it was resolved. We thank the supervisors and technicians for their courage.

They inform me that in the season of summer the issues of the service of drainage and drinking water and they cannot cope with attending to so many reports. The causes come from the fact that we throw a lot of garbage down the drain. Let’s be more aware.

There is no doubt, one of the most valuable local institutions is Japac, which should be a model for the rest of the ruined municipal boards.

Our neighbor passed away he Engineer Oscar Guerrero. Was teacher of the Faculty of Engineering of the UAS. Our heartfelt condolences to his family.

