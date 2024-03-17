The virtual dismantling of the political and security structures in Warriorunder the ghostly management of the Governor Evelyn Salgadohas been accompanied by public boasts of drug trafficking leaders in that entity. The question today is not whether the circus that always accompanies the “disappearance of powers”, but if the EMexican state has already lostat the hands of organized crime and of the narcopoliticshe control of that region key to the country.

The question is not new. In his period as mayor of Acapulco (2005-2008), Felix Salgado “He decided compromise with the various drug trafficking groups present in that port. “He runs the risk of being murdered,” established a report prepared in early 2007 by Eduardo Medina Mora, then attorney general of the Republic, one of the four that Felipe Calderón's government had. 17 years later, uncertainty persists.

The new news sequel that strips the public and political decomposition in the entity it emerged with the murder of a student of the Ayotzinapa Normal, Yankee Kothan Gómezfor astate public security peoplewhich was followed by the staging of an alleged confrontation between police and normal students, denied by the Palace.

A week after the aforementioned murder, the Secretary of Government, Ludwig Reynoso, and the Secretary of Security, General Renato Solano, were dismissed. But Evelyn Salgado took advantage of the situation to shake off an independent prosecutor, Sandra Luz Valdovinos, promoted from the Palace in search of a balance, for now impossible, in matters of justice. The deterioration that has followed only aggravates the volatile condition of the state.

The Governor Salgado She assumed her position in October 2021. Little or nothing was known about her six months before when her father, Salgado Macedonio, senator for the second time, he saw how his third application for the governorshipplaced at the center of at least half a dozen scandalous accusations of rape and abuse against former employees.

In the middle of a bizarre internal process in Morena, Salgado Pineda became the candidate and eventually won the election, always under the public supervision of his fatherwho likes to be called “The bull”. Then testimonies emerged that her ex-husband, Alfredo Alonso Bustamantecarried signs of links to drug trafficking and that at father of this, Joaquín Alonso Piedra, “El Abulón”he was attributed to have been Héctor Beltrán Leyva cartel operator. Just a few days ago, Alonso Piedra, ex-father-in-law of the ruler, was fatally wounded, shotin front of his house.

The available reports indicate that various organized crime gangs present in the entity and in particular in Acapulco, have escalated the violence of their confrontations. Among these groups, the Jalisco New Generation posterhe Sinaloa cartelthat of the Beltrán Leyva brothers and the very unique Acapulco Independent Cartel (CIDA). The group of “The Russians” seems to have “inherited” the areas that Sinaloa and the Beltrán Leyva controlled. They are added “The Squirrels”, with influence in several areas of the entity, including Iguala and Chilpancingo, the capital.

In July 2023, the Mayor of Chilpancingo, Norma Otilia Hernándezappeared in a video who caught a meeting of her with him alleged leader of “Los Ardillos”, Celso Ortega Jiménez. Mrs. Hernández alleged that it had been a “chance” encounter. Ortega himself, interviewed by “Latinus”, assured that the meeting had lasted more than two hours, and that during it, the mayor offered to “sell” him control of the supply center and the city market. Ortega also testified that in 2006 a leader, now imprisoned, of “Los Zetas” – an organization to which he belonged – ordered him to “campaign” for López Obrador, in his first attempt to win the presidency.

More from the same author:

Sheinbaum's lukewarm signals

The alienation of Marti Batres

AMLO's (huge) stumble

#rules #Guerrero