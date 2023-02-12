Home page politics

Jens Kiffmeier

CDU, SPD, Greens, Left – who forms a coalition with whom? After the Berlin elections, the Green Jarasch announced its will to lead – to the chagrin of the electorate.

Berlin – black-red, black-green, red-green-red – or even green-red-red? After Berlin election there are many coalition options on the table. The CDU, with its top candidate Kai Wegner, clearly won the state elections ahead of the previous governing parties. But already the first projections of several government alliances. In the coming days, the parties expect complicated exploratory talks.

The Greens want to play a leading role in the negotiations. Lead candidate Bettina Jarasch underscored this claim on the evening of the election. “We will manage to continue with a progressive coalition in this city. I want to lead this coalition,” she called out to her supporters at the election party at the Heinrich Böll Foundation. To the cheers and loud applause of party members, she emphasized: “We also know that what lies ahead of us will still be complicated. Not just tonight. In any case, we know that we will have complicated negotiations ahead of us.”

Berlin election 2023: who governs in the capital – Zoff about the coalition begins

There is a clear winner in the 2023 Berlin election: the CDU. According to extrapolations, the Christian Democrats were at 28.2 percent, while the SPD and Greens, each with 18.4 percent, were neck and neck for second place. Since the left still made it to 12.2 percent, the previous red-red-green state government of Franziska Giffey (SPD) could theoretically continue with a stable majority of 83 seats in the Berlin House of Representatives. Or theoretically under a change of boss, if the Greens should overtake the Social Democrats in the official end result. In the end, a few hundred votes will probably decide whether Giffey stays in office.

Do the Greens outperform Giffey in the Berlin election? Jarasch wants to become head of government

As governing mayor, Jarasch would be the second member of the Green Party to make it to the head of a state government in Baden-Württemberg after Winfried Kretschmann. But even if this option were mathematically and politically feasible, it would probably not go down too well with Berliners.

Because despite the result of 18 percent, the voters of the Greens tend to have less confidence in the top post. In a survey on the evening of the election, when asked about their preferred head of government, 32 percent voted for Giffey, 27 percent for Wegner and only 15 percent for Jarasch. The same picture emerged when asked about sympathy, credibility and expertise. For a mayor Jarasch that would probably be a bad start.

Black-Green instead of Green-Red-Red: Difficult coalition negotiations begin after the Berlin elections

Perhaps against this background, there was a little resistance within the Greens to Jarasch’s brash appearance. In view of the election result, the former Minister of State in the Federal Foreign Office, Kerstin Müller, urged restraint. The CDU with its top candidate Kai Wegner got the government order, she tweeted and added: “I hope that red-green-red in Berlin will accept this will of the voters.” One must now “seriously” consider black-green .

The CDU is not averse. Wegner announced on ARD that he would offer exploratory talks to both the SPD and the Greens in the coming days. Because black-green or black-red would also get a majority, but each with four seats less than the current government alliance of Giffey.

Berlin election 2023: Which coalition is possible? “There is no law”

In the end, does the winner of the election remain without a win? “It will be a stalemate in the coming days,” said Thorsten Faas, political scientist at Freie Universität Berlin, on RBB radio. “There are no laws for anything, at most a lived political culture,” he emphasized. In other words: in the end, the losing parties can also overtake the CDU. The CDU had previously branded possible red-green-red plans for second and third place as “indecent”. (jkf)