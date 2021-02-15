Researchers from the World Health Organization (WHO) studying the origins of the coronavirus have revealed data on the late announcement of a pandemic in China. Reported by CNN.

They visited Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, and concluded that its spread began earlier than the Chinese authorities announced.

The lead researcher of the WHO mission, Peter Ben Embarek, said that more than a dozen strains of the virus were detected in Wuhan in December 2019. “The virus circulated widely in Wuhan in December, which is a new discovery,” the expert said, adding that the Chinese side gave the opportunity to communicate with a person who was infected on December 8.

According to him, Chinese scientists provided the group with data on 174 cases of coronavirus infection registered in Wuhan in December 2019. Of these, 100 cases were confirmed by laboratory tests, and another 74 by clinical diagnosis based on symptoms.

Embarek noted that diseases caused by coronavirus are severe in only 15 percent of cases. Therefore, the expert did not rule out that at the beginning of the epidemic, not all cases were identified, their total number in December could exceed one thousand people.

Earlier, a number of experts from the international mission said that the Chinese authorities refused to provide experts to the World Health Organization (WHO) with the initial raw data on early cases of coronavirus infection in the country. Australian scientist Dominic Dwyer explained that Beijing only showed a couple of samples to the experts.

Before that, WHO experts doubted the timing of the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They believe the virus may have started spreading in China before December 2019, when it was officially announced.