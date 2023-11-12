Tedros Adhanom, director of the organization, says there has been an increase in the number of deaths among patients hospitalized in Al-Shifa

The director of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, reported this Sunday (12.Nov.2023) that the Organization managed to resume contact with Al-Shifa hospital, the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip. The WHO had informed this Sunday (Nov 12) that it had lost communication with health professionals.

On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), Adhanom he said that the 3 days without electricity and water hampered the recovery of many patients and that the number of deaths in the hospital increased. He also called for an immediate ceasefire.

The WHO director said the “world cannot remain silent” with hospitals turning into “scenarios of death, devastation and despair”. Here is the post:

Due to the war, the hospital is operating at almost double its capacity, even after restricting care to emergency cases, according to the organization.

According to the WHO, the hospital was attacked several times in the last 48 hours. The ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and other sectors that were serving as shelter were hit. An intubated patient reportedly died when the electricity was cut. There are also reports of people being shot, injured and even killed while trying to escape.