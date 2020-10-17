Highlights: India to review its clinical protocol for Corona, decision after WHO research

WHO studies the effect of four corona drugs, found very little effect

Research on Remedesivir, HCQ, Lopinavir and Interferon, these drugs could not reduce deaths

Protocol to be updated after interaction with National Task Force and Joint Monitoring Group

new Delhi

India is going to review its Kovid-19 clinical management protocol. The latest research by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that four drugs are less effective. WHO found that ramidacivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, and interferon had no significant effect on Kovid-19 patients. However, the trials of Remedsevir will continue all over the world including India. According to ICMR-National Aids Research Institute director Sameeran Panda, “Until the instructions are received from the Drug Regulatory Authority, the trials will continue.”

‘There is a need for more research on Ramdasvir’

Dr. Balaram Bhargava, Director of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that the review will take place after talks with the National Task Force and Joint Monitoring Group. Another official said, “We will review our clinical protocol and make necessary changes to it. We will need further research to decide whether to use RemadeSevere further. We are reviewing the evidence for the Solidarity trial.



Why the trial will be continued at the moment?

K. K. included in the steering committee of the trial According to Srinath Reddy, “Interim results show that (the drug) has no effect, but the trials will continue so as to ascertain if any sub-group is benefited from Remedesivir.” The effect of these drugs on thousands of people was investigated in WHO study. The WHO carried out this entire study for six months. It was revealed that remadecivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon had little or no effect on Kovid-19 patients.

Corona seen coming under control in India!

Remedesiveer is being used worldwide

The United States has approved the remdremeddesivir drug used in the treatment of malaria for use in the treatment of Kovid-19 under special circumstances. Also, the UK and European Union have approved this drug for the treatment of corona virus infection. Professor Martin Lendre of Oxford University said the WHO study of hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir results in almost the same direction as his research in Britain. He said in a statement that the most important conclusion from the WHO study has been that Remadecivir has no specific effect in the treatment of Kovid-19.