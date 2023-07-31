Home page politics

From: Markus Grabitz

Split

In the coming year, candidates will be competing for 96 seats in the European Parliament in Germany. The list that is currently being drawn up in the parties is also about gender.

Brussels – who will compete again? who stops Do male MPs have to make room for women? The lists of German parties for the 2024 European elections must be in place by February at the latest. 96 seats are up for grabs in Germany. Since there will also be no blocking clause in the 2024 election, the rule of thumb is roughly: There is one mandate for one percent of the votes cast. We give an overview of what is emerging on the lists of pro-European parties in Germany.

CDU: Wüst creates uncertainty

The CDU and CSU currently have 29 MPs in the Strasbourg Parliament. In the polls for the federal election, the CDU and CSU currently have 28 percent. If the Germans were to vote accordingly in the European elections on June 9, the CDU and CSU would have no prospect of additional seats in the next European Parliament.

The nervousness in North Rhine-Westphalia is great because state head Hendrik Wüst has announced that women and men will be placed equally on the list, using the zipper method. So far, only one woman, Sabine Verheyen, and five men have been represented in the European Parliament from North Rhine-Westphalia: Stefan Berger, Peter Liese, Markus Pieper, Dennis Radtke and Axel Voss.

All six MEPs want to continue. Verheyen and Radtke are considered set. Berger, Liese, Pieper and Voss, on the other hand, are concerned about a promising place on the state list. It is not yet foreseeable which women could run for office. If a member of parliament from North Rhine-Westphalia resigns before the election date, Birgit Ernst from East Westphalia would be the successor.

Peter Jahr, one of the German members of the Union, has announced that he will no longer stand as a candidate. Among the applicants who want to succeed him, Thomas Schmidt, Minister for Regional Development in Saxony, is considered to have good prospects. Karolin Braunsberger-Reinhold, against whom allegations of sexual harassment became known in the spring, was not nominated again by her state association. Alexandra Mehnert now takes first place in Saxony-Anhalt.

Wieland makes room for changers

In Baden-Württemberg, EP Vice President Rainer Wieland could miss the move. He was number one on the state list in 2019, now only number five. This time Andrea Wechsler has moved up to the top position in the southwest. Daniel Caspary, Andreas Schwab and Norbert Lins occupy the other promising places.

The CSU compiles the Europe list after the state elections on October 8th. There is gender parity in the Bavarian state group. All six mandate holders want to run again. It is unclear whether Marlene Mortler will again receive the support of party leader Markus Söder.

SPD: Headwind for Müntefering

The German group of the SPD consists of 16 MPs. In the polls, the party is currently at 18 percent. So there could soon be one or two more Socialist MEPs in Strasbourg. Joachim Schuster and Dietmar Köster do not want to compete again. The party plans to present a gender-equal list, led by Katarina Barley. Thomas Rudner, who replaced the recently eliminated Ismael Ertug, is still considering running for office. Out of 16 MEPs, eight of the male MEPs are certainly aiming for a candidacy.

Scuffles are expected for the four promising places of the NRW-SPD. Jens Geier, the head of the German group, wants to be number one on the state list. Birgit Sippel has a strong home base and is considered seeded for second place.

The member of parliament Michelle Müntefering, who is aiming for Brussels and comes from the same district, is therefore given little chance of ousting Sippel. Cologne’s Hanna Fritz and Arno Gildemeister claim one of the next places. MP Petra Kammerevert wants to run again and claims fourth place on the state list.

Schwesig brings Juso Vice into position

Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig, who is influential within the party, wants to ensure that Sabrina Repp from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania gets a promising place on the list. Repp is the deputy head of the Jusos in the country. The party executive is expected to place at least one East German candidate in the top ten. The Saxon MEP Matthias Ecke is given a chance of a promising place on the list.

The head of the Bavarian SPD, Ronja Endres, will probably move into the European Parliament. She claims number one on the national list. Deputy Maria Noichl wants to run for second place. The Lower Saxony SPD wants to compete with two men on the first two list places: Bernd Lange and Tiemo Wölken. Men and women usually take turns on the lists. It could be that the party executive will help a female candidate from Lower Saxony to get a promising place on the list.

Green: Little hope for Franz and Herzberger

The Greens are represented by 21 MEPs from Germany in the European Parliament. In the federal polls, the party comes to 13 percent. So it could be that there will be fewer Greens from Germany in the next parliament.

The prominent MPs Reinhard Bütikofer and Ska Keller will no longer stand. The MEPs Romeo Franz and Pierette Herzberger-Fofana have little chance of a promising spot on the Europe list, which will be voted on at the party conference in Karlsruhe in November. Their state associations of Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria did not vote for the two MPs to vote for the candidacy.

FDP: Strack-Zimmermann in 1st place

In addition to the MPs with such a vote, the scientist Janka Oertel has a chance of a promising place on the list. Oertel is Asia expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Your candidacy is supported by the Realos.

The FDP has five MPs in Strasbourg. In the polls it is seven percent. So she can expect to have at least as many seats as before. Nicola Beer will no longer compete because she is going to the European Investment Bank (EIB). The top candidate should be Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. The MPs Andreas Glück, Svenja Hahn, Moritz Körner and Jan-Christoph Oetjen want to run again.

The Left provides five MPs in Strasbourg. In the polls, it comes to four percent. If she does not split before the election, she could hope for four seats. MPs Cornelia Ernst, Martina Michels and Hartmut Scholz are no longer standing. Party leader Martin Schirdewan is aiming for the European Parliament again and claims number one on the list. He has suggested that activist Carola Rackete run for second place, MEP Özlem Demirel for third and social medicine specialist Gerhard Trabert for fourth. The Europe list will be drawn up in September.