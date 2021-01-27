Almost 96 thousand people have died due to the coronavirus and its consequences in the world in the past seven days, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. This is stated in the weekly epidemiological bulletin World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO, 95,991 patients with COVID-19 have died in the world. This is a 1% increase over the previous week.

During the week, another 4,104,947 people were infected, which is 15% less than the number of cases in the period from 11 to 17 January. It is noted that the incidence in the world has been declining for the second week in a row.

Recall that the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 100 million. In Russia over the past day, 17,741 cases of COVID-19 were recorded. In total, 3 774 672 people were infected in the country. During the pandemic, 71,076 people died.

Earlier it became known that Turkey has developed a nasal spray that kills coronavirus in a minute.