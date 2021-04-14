Over the past 40 years, the number of people diagnosed with diabetes has quadrupled. This is stated on April 14 in the message of the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The number of people with diabetes has quadrupled in the past 40 years. It is the only serious noncommunicable disease in which the risk of premature death increases, rather than decreases. And most of the people who are in serious condition in the hospital with COVID-19 suffer from diabetes, ” said in a message from WHO.

The WHO Director-General stressed that it is important at this point to take action to increase the population’s access to early diagnosis of the disease, as well as to medicines. This is especially true for low- and middle-income countries. Gebreyesus said that many people with diabetes find it difficult to afford glucometers and test strips.

On Wednesday, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, the organization will unveil a global compact to fight diabetes.

“The key goal of the Global Compact on Diabetes is to bring key stakeholders from the public and private sectors and, most importantly, people living with diabetes, around a common agenda to create new momentum and co-create solutions,” said Director of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases WHO Bente Mikkelsen.

Earlier, on April 2, the results of a study by American scientists were published, which showed that people with high overweight and type II diabetes are most susceptible to infection with coronavirus infection.

Prior to that, in February, the President of the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology, Chief Freelance Endocrinologist of the Ministry of Health and Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Ivan Dedov stated that the high mortality rate from coronavirus in people with diabetes is due to the fact that glucose prevents red blood cells from delivering oxygen to the tissues in the required volume.