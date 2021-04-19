The incidence of coronavirus infection has been growing in the world for the eighth consecutive week. The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced this on Monday, April 19, at a briefing in Geneva.

“The number of cases of COVID-19 is growing for the eighth consecutive week, there were reports of 5.2 million cases,” – he was quoted as saying RT…

Mortality among COVID-19 patients has risen for the fifth straight week, Gebreyesus said.

“To date, WHO has received reports of more than 3 million deaths,” said the head of WHO.

Earlier on the same day, WHO extended the emergency situation (ES) in global health for three months in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. NSN…

In addition, WHO experts did not recommend requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for international flights, as this could “exacerbate inequality in freedom of movement.”

On April 16, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus said that over the past two months, experts have recorded an almost twofold increase in new cases of coronavirus in the world.

An outbreak of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019, then the virus began to spread in other countries. Since January 30 last year, the head of the organization announced an emergency situation in world health in connection with the coronavirus, and on March 11, WHO described the spread of the virus in the world as a pandemic.