The World Health Organization said that the number of people infected with coronavirus decreased by 17% over the period from 1 to 7 February in the world. TASS.

“For the fourth week in a row, the number of reports of new cases of infection is declining,” – stated in the WHO.

The WHO bulletin says that over the past week, 3,153,426 people were infected, as well as 88,369 deaths, which is 10% less than a week earlier.

As of February 7, there were 105,429,382 cases of infection and 2,302,614 patient deaths in the world.

On December 31, 2020, it became known that a patient infected with the “British” strain of coronavirus was first identified in the PRC. Earlier this year, it was reported that more than nine million people in the country received vaccinations against coronavirus infection.

At the end of 2019, China reported an outbreak of the disease caused by a new type of coronavirus. She was recorded in the city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province. On March 11, WHO announced the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. On March 29, China announced a halt to the coronavirus epidemic, with 4,634 patients becoming victims of the virus in the country.