Over the past week, 4,550,837 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the world, the incidence increased by 11% compared to the previous seven-day period, the epidemiological newsletter World Health Organization (WHO).

The increase in the incidence of COVID-19 globally continues for the seventh consecutive week. From April 5 to April 11, 76,773 patients died, which is 7% more than in the previous seven days.

The increase in incidence was especially noticeable in Southeast Asia (63%) and the Eastern Mediterranean (22%). Mortality increased in the West Pacific (up 189%), Southeast Asia (up 47%), the Eastern Mediterranean (up 19%) and Europe (up 7%).

In Europe, more than 1.6 million people were infected in seven days and more than 26 thousand patients died. The Americas have recorded more than 1.4 million new infections and more than 36,000 deaths. In Southeast Asia, doctors identified more than 965 thousand infected, more than 6 thousand people died.

On April 11, WHO representative in Russia Melita Vujnovich spoke about the dangers of new mutations of coronavirus infection for residents of the country. She expressed the view that high risks of export and import of the virus remain as a result of international travel.

In turn, Doctor of Medical Sciences, infectious disease doctor Nikolai Malyshev said that there would be no third wave of COVID-19 in Russia. The opinion that to speak about the third wave of COVID-19 in Russia was prematurely expressed at the end of March by the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.