In January 2024, more than 40 thousand people fell ill with cholera. About this on February 12 reported World Health Organization (WHO) in its newsletter.

“At the beginning of 2024, the persistence of cholera becomes clear: in January alone, 40,900 cases and 775 deaths were reported in 17 countries in four regions: the African region, the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Americas region and Southeast Asia,” the material says.

In addition, it is noted that the number of people in the world who contracted this disease in 2023 exceeded 700 thousand.

WHO also added that it assesses the risk of further spread of cholera in the world as very high.

Earlier, on December 7, WHO indicated that more than 610 thousand cases of cholera were recorded in the world from January 1 to November 15, 2023.

In August, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Education Gennady Onishchenko said that the spread of cholera in Russia is impossible. According to Onishchenko, cholera can only be contracted through food or water, but drinking water in Russia is of guaranteed quality.