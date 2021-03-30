Where does the coronavirus come from? The question is so far unclear. The WHO rejects again explosive thesis of laboratory accident.

Update from March 30th, 10:41 am: The search for the origin of the coronavirus is tricky. The World Health Organization (WHO) was criticized at the beginning of the corona pandemic for being somewhat close to China. Former US President Donald Trump spoke of the “Wuhan virus” or “China virus”. He accused China of not having stopped the global spread in time. Beijing was therefore all the more anxious to prevent being pilloried as the originator of the pandemic.

It took a long time before the WHO team of international experts was allowed to travel to China. China delayed the visit of the independent experts for months. The dpa news agency reports that the participants and the exact work program have been haggled for ages.

Team leader Peter Ben Embarek therefore granted special working conditions. “Politics was always an issue,” the Danish scientist told the magazine Science. “We had between 30 and 60 colleagues, and many of them were not scientists, not from the public health sector.” The WHO team consisted of 17 experts, some of whom supported the work from abroad.

The WHO report on the origin of the coronavirus will be officially presented this Tuesday (March 30) in Geneva. Many questions remain open. Research results from the WHO became known in advance on Monday. These largely coincide with the first final report presented to the press in January after the visit to Wuhan, China.

Critics believe the report was created under pressure from China. Scientists could not have worked freely. The Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, who was part of the team, rejected the claim that the scientists in China could not have worked freely. She and the team would not have felt that way. “It was a very complex investigation,” said Koopmans. A lot of people from many areas were involved. Then one cannot simply expect all the data quickly. “That’s not how it works.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not want to comment on details on Monday. But he emphasized several times: “All the hypotheses are on the table and must be examined further.”

Origin of the coronavirus – key points from the WHO report

Of the Bat is the coronavirus “Likely to very likely” has been transferred to humans via an intermediate host animal.

“Likely to very likely” has been transferred to humans via an intermediate host animal. About what Animal species it is with the intermediate host the WHO experts left open. Among other things, martens are suspected in the research literature.

the WHO experts left open. Among other things, martens are suspected in the research literature. Huanan market in Wuhan as the starting point of the pandemic : In their report, the experts write that they found no evidence of infected animals in the Huanan market in Wuhan, which is suspected to be the starting point of the pandemic. However, the analysis of the supply chains has provided useful information that could serve as a basis for further targeted investigations, particularly in the neighboring regions. But animal products from regions outside of Southeast Asia should also be considered as a source of infection.

: In their report, the experts write that they found no evidence of infected animals in the Huanan market in Wuhan, which is suspected to be the starting point of the pandemic. However, the analysis of the supply chains has provided useful information that could serve as a basis for further targeted investigations, particularly in the neighboring regions. But animal products from regions outside of Southeast Asia should also be considered as a source of infection. Transmission through frozen products : Beijing propagates the thesis that the virus could also have been introduced into China from abroad via frozen food. Viruses were found on some imported products. The authors of the report believe that transmission to humans via frozen meat is “possible”.

: Beijing propagates the thesis that the virus could also have been introduced into China from abroad via frozen food. Viruses were found on some imported products. The authors of the report believe that transmission to humans via frozen meat is “possible”. Coronavirus a laboratory accident: The thesis that the virus – unintentionally or intentionally – escaped from a research laboratory in Wuhan was practically ruled out by the WHO experts. There is “no evidence of viruses that are closely related to Sars-CoV-2 in laboratories before December 2019″. Genomes that could result in Sars-CoV-2 in combination are also not known. Since the laboratory scenario ” extremely unlikely “they would not have investigated.

WHO report names thesis on Corona origin – and rejects explosive theory

First report from March 29, 2021

Geneva – There are very different theories about the origin of the coronavirus. WHO experts made a special trip to Wuhan (China) in early 2021 to find answers. At that time, the scientists could not name a source.

Coronavirus from the China laboratory? WHO rejects explosive thesis

The explosive theory that the coronavirus broke out of a laboratory – the WHO team considered at the time to be “extremely unlikely”. This was emphasized by the head of the WHO mission, Peter Ben Embarek at a press conference. Former US President Donald Trump had speculated about a laboratory accident. In addition, a Chinese virologist who fled claimed that the origin of the virus was not a natural one. Your explosive statement made headlines last fall. However, the researcher was unable to provide any evidence.

It took a while – but now the WHO report of the expert mission is available. The result is probably no surprise: the WHO considers a laboratory accident as the cause of the coronavirus pandemic to be “very unlikely”. This emerges from a report by the World Health Organization, which was presented on Monday (March 29) in Geneva.

Corona origin: virus carrier bat

The virus was “very likely” transmitted from an animal to humans. The pathogen * “probably to very likely” was transferred from the bat to another animal and from there finally to humans.

The research into the origin of the pandemic is politically sensitive. Under the new President Joe Biden, the USA have repeatedly expressed fears that the WHO report would not be able to disclose all of the findings and indications. Beijing, on the other hand, emphasizes that the WHO mission in Wuhan was only possible thanks to China’s scientific cooperation.

The “Wuhan Files” caused a stir in December 2020. Internal documents of the Chinese health authorities reveal “China’s misconduct in the early stages of Covid-19.” (ml with material from afp and dpa). * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

