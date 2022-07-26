Monkeypox vaccines take a few weeks to develop an immune response in the bodyRosamund Lewis, an expert on this disease from the World Health Organization (WHO), stressed on Tuesday, insisting that mass vaccination of populations is ruled out for now.

Cases have been detected in almost a dozen children (less than 0.06% of the 16,000 total confirmed cases in the current outbreak).

“For now we recommend vaccination only to those who may be exposed to cases,” said the director of the WHO response to this disease, who cited among possible candidates for vaccination family, friends and sexual contacts of people in whom the disease has been confirmed, as well as health workers.

Lewis indicated that The recommended vaccines for this disease are currently three: the MVA-BN (manufactured in Denmark), the Japanese LC16 and the American ACAM2000initially developed against conventional smallpox, a more serious disease that was eradicated on the planet more than 40 years ago.

The expert assured that the current outbreak, declared an international emergency on July 23, “can be stopped with appropriate strategies aimed at certain groups”, without this entailing stigma and discrimination.

About 98% of cases have so far been detected in men who have sex with other men, recalled Lewis, who also cited

The head of the WHO indicated that there are discussions within the organization for a possible change in the name of the disease, since the current one erroneously points to primates as its origin, when studies indicate that it actually went from the animal world to human through rodents.

The disease was named “monkeypox” after it was first detected in primates during laboratory studies in Denmark in 1958.

Lewis acknowledged, however, that the current name is already in wide use among doctors and health workers, as well as appearing on the official list of diseases of the

WHO, so the modification would require a complex process.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

