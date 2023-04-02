Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend any further corona booster vaccinations for certain population groups. © Michael Matthey/dpa

The WHO has changed its recommendation for the corona booster vaccination. Vaccination is no longer useful for certain population groups. Which?

Frankfurt – The coronaThe pandemic seems to be ebbing away. Despite the new subline named “Arcturus” are Corona regulations relaxed across Germany been. The recommendations for the corona vaccination are also regularly adjusted by the responsible institutions. The World Health Organization (WHO) now has theirs Recommendations for the Corona booster vaccination changed.

Accordingly, no further corona booster vaccinations are recommended for adults with a “medium” risk. For this population group – once they have received their basic immunization and a booster dose – the benefit of further vaccination is low, explained the WHO vaccination experts.

These viruses and bacteria make us sick View photo gallery

Corona vaccination: Booster vaccinations only recommended for people with “high risk”.

The Advisory Expert Group on Immunization (SAGE) The UN Health Organization issued updated recommendations after their regular biannual meeting. The population was classified into the risk groups “high”, “medium” and “low” – according to the risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid or dying from it. In addition, the prioritization takes into account vaccine performance, cost-effectiveness, programmatic factors and community acceptance.

According to this, additional booster vaccinations are only recommended for people with “high risk”. According to SAGE, this group includes the following people:

older adults

Younger adults with significant pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and heart disease

People (including children 6 months of age and older) with immunodeficiency disorders such as HIV and transplant recipients

pregnant women

medical staff

Corona booster vaccinations are not a risk for other groups

An additional corona booster shot either six or twelve months after the last dose is recommended for those affected, with the time frame depending on factors such as age and immunocompromised conditions.

According to the WHO, however, healthy adults under the age of 60 without concomitant diseases and children and adolescents with a “medium risk” do not need a booster vaccination. However, booster vaccinations do not pose a risk for them either. Healthy children and adolescents aged between six months and 17 years fall into the group with the lowest risk. (hg/AFP/dpa)