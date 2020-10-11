383,359 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the world in 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization.

This is a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases. The day before, it became known about 350 766 cases of infection, before that 338 779 became a record.

73,272 cases of infection were recorded in India, 54,232 in the United States. Also, about 30.4 thousand Mexicans fell ill.

In total, according to WHO, more than 36.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the world, more than 1 million people have become victims of the virus.

According to the latest data from the American Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world has reached 37,010,669. 1,069,836 cases have died, 25,711,490 patients have been cured.

Earlier, scientists from the UK named new symptoms indicative of COVID-19. These include muscle pain, fatigue and blisters on the legs. The officially recognized signs of illness are fever, prolonged cough, and loss or change in the sense of smell.