The WHO (World Health Organization) announced this Tuesday (April 11, 2023) the 1st death from avian influenza H3N8. The victim was a 56-year-old Chinese woman.

The H3N8 virus is commonly detected in animals, particularly birds. In April and May 2022, the first confirmed cases in humans were recorded, both in China. There were no deaths.

According to the WHO, both infections were probably acquired through direct or indirect exposure to infected birds. No other cases had been reported since the beginning of this year.

The 3rd case was a 56-year-old Chinese woman. She fell ill in February and was hospitalized with severe pneumonia on March 3. She died 13 days later.

The WHO states that the patient had several underlying conditions and a history of exposure to live birds before the onset of illness, and the presence of wild birds in your home. No close contacts of the patient have developed infection or symptoms of the disease to date.

“Based on available information, it appears that the virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of human-to-human spread at the national, regional and international levels is considered to be low.”says the organization in a statement.

However, the WHO has stated the need to monitor the virus due to its continued mutations.