The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that children throughout Africa be vaccinated against malaria. Which reports the organization on Wednesday. WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks of a “historic moment” and a “breakthrough for science, children’s health and malaria control”.

The advice is based on previous tests with the so-called RTS,S vaccine. Since 2019, more than 800,000 children under the age of five have been vaccinated with RTS,S in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. Two-thirds of these children who did not sleep under a mosquito net did not become seriously ill. The WHO therefore considers the vaccine safe enough to also vaccinate children in other African countries where malaria is common. According to Ghebreyesus, the vaccine in combination with impregnated mosquito nets and sprays can save tens of thousands of lives every year.

In Africa, according to the WHO, 260,000 children under the age of five die from malaria every year. The disease is transmitted by malaria mosquitoes. In 2020, the number of malaria deaths increased for the first time in five years. Published in a previous month report of The Global Fund, an international organization that wants to speed up the end of epidemics such as malaria, found that the prevention of malaria, among other things, has been put on the back burner by the corona virus. In an interview with NRC Doctor-microbiologist Robert Sauerwein already said that vaccines could be the deciding factor in the fight against the disease.