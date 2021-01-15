The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet recommended introducing a requirement for international travelers to prove their vaccination against coronavirus.

The guidelines explain that the effect of vaccines on reducing transmission of the virus has not yet been established, and the availability of drugs is limited.

The committee added that even if a person was vaccinated and confirmed this, when traveling internationally, he must still comply with epidemiological safety measures.

Earlier Thursday, Oleg Benesh, Senior Specialist, Immunization Unit, WHO European Office, on Thursday, January 14, said that the issue of vaccination passports for travelers is on the agenda of the emergency committee of the International Health Regulations on the WHO coronavirus.

December 25, Director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg called the introduction of “covid passports” the right decision.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of January instructed to consider the issue of issuing certificates for those vaccinated against COVID-19.

On December 15, a large-scale vaccination against coronavirus infection began in Russia, it started in Moscow on December 5. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V. It was developed by the Center. Gamalea and became the first vaccine against this virus in the world and in Russia. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%. For severe cases of coronavirus, the effectiveness was 100%.