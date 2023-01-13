The World Health Organization invites the use of safety devices regardless of the local epidemiological situation

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises everyone to wear masks at all times in what it calls a crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated space. The specification to protect everyone’s health is important, to behave in this way on a preventive level regardless of the epidemiological situation of the individual regions, given the current global pandemic situation. The invitation is particularly aimed at all those who feel they have symptoms attributable to Covid-19 or if they are in contact with fragile people.