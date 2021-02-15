Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) Sumya Swaminathan recommended that people who have already had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated against the infection.

Expert in an interview published in Twitter on Monday, February 15, she noted that people who have undergone the disease develop an “immune response”, but not everyone has it strong enough to resist re-infection.

At the same time, he clarified that first of all, it is necessary to think about vaccination for those who have suffered COVID-19 in a mild or asymptomatic form, since they have the weakest “immune response”.

“The vaccine, if you have already been infected and decided to be vaccinated, will act as an enhancer of the body’s defense reaction,” Swaminathan emphasized.

According to the expert, there is no information yet about the duration of the body’s protective functions against re-infection. At the same time, she recalled that only adults can be vaccinated against infection at the moment, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

At the end of January, the American Association for the Advancement of Science published an article according to which patients who have undergone severe SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus may have stronger and longer-lasting immune protection against re-infection with this infection.

In addition, a few days earlier, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that patients who have undergone coronavirus infection maintain persistent immunity for seven to eight months.

At the same time, the head of the Sputnik V vaccine development group, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Denis Logunov, said in the same month that the citizens who received the vaccine against coronavirus infection had an average antibody level higher than those who had had COVID-19.

However, on January 18, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also advised those who have already suffered COVID-19 not to rush to vaccinate. According to her, despite the possible gradual decrease in the number of antibodies to infection that have been developed in the body after the illness, this does not mean that cellular immunity, or cellular memory, goes away.

On the same day, large-scale vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Russia. The need for this was announced by the head of state Vladimir Putin on January 13. Russians are vaccinated for free with Sputnik V, a drug developed by the Gamaleya Center. It is the first coronavirus vaccine registered in the world and in the Russian Federation.