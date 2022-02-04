Recent studies have reported that a mixture of antibodies recommended by the World Health Organization is ineffective against the Omicron mutant of the Corona virus.

The detection is related to a mixture of antibodies to each of the drugs “Cacerifimab” and “Imdivimab”.

“It appears that the mixture of antibodies shows ineffectiveness against Omicron,” said Janet Diaz, an expert in therapies for Covid-19 disease at the World Health Organization, today, Friday.

She stated that the guidelines of the World Health Organization regarding the use of this mixture will be modified during this February.

The WHO had originally recommended the use of these two drugs for two groups of patients. One of the two categories relates to those who have had the disease but do not yet have a serious illness, with a risk of needing to go to the hospital, such as the elderly, those who have had previous conditions and those who did not receive vaccinations.

This mixture is also recommended for patients who are seriously ill with Covid-19 and whose immune systems have not developed antibodies to the Corona virus.