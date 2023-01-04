Hint: it’s not one of the five brands on the garage door.

If you have the above car in front of you at the traffic light, it could just be that you have no idea what you are looking at. Yet this is not a sports car from some obscure brand from Spain, but ‘just’ one McLaren.

Admittedly, it is a heavily rebuilt McLaren. The car has received an extremely wrong body kit from the German FAB Design, which makes the McLaren almost unrecognizable. You’re forgiven if you didn’t know what it was.

So it is a McLaren, but the next question is: which model? If you think this is a 650S you are wrong. We do see the headlights of a 650S, but according to the advertisement it is an MP4-12C.

That is also true with the year of manufacture: this car dates from 2013, while the 650S only arrived in 2014. This car therefore does not have 650 hp, but ‘only’ 625 hp. In principle, that should also be enough, let’s be honest.

So it is in fact a fake 650S, with an über wrong body kit and ditto rims. Arabs will undoubtedly be very excited about this, but in the Netherlands the car looks a bit out of place.

Nevertheless, this car is simply for sale in Nieuwendijk in Brabant. The seller asks for it marketplace €199,740 for. Just for the record: that is considerably more expensive than most other McLaren 12Cs. But yes, those are not 1 or 1 FAB Design McLaren 12Cs.

