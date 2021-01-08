World Health Organization (WHO) expert Maria van Kerkhove acknowledged the faster spread of the “British” strain of coronavirus. Reported by TASS…

Van Kerkhove noted that new information about the infection is constantly being received. According to the latest data, the common variant of the coronavirus is not spreading as quickly as the strain identified in the UK. “We rely on the reproductive number, which has increased from 1.1 to 1.5,” she explained.

However, the way the virus spreads remains the same. There is also no evidence that the new strain is more dangerous. “Accordingly, there is no change in how we should resist this option, including the use of personal protective equipment,” the expert concluded.

The new coronavirus mutation was first discovered in the UK in September 2020, but it began to spread actively in December. The changes affected the area of ​​the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus, which is responsible for attachment to cells located in the mucous membrane of the lungs and a number of other organs.