A study by the Vanderbilt College of Law in the US state of Tennessee showed that women who conform to standard beauty standards are more likely to receive preferential treatment in the workplace. They earn higher salaries than their counterparts who do not meet these expectations.

According to economists, there are vigorous efforts by workers in the beauty industry to link economic success with a fit body.

By investigating the relationship between thinness and wealth, it was found that skinny women, on average, actually earn more than their obese counterparts.

Experts explain that the idea of ​​thinness as a prerequisite for success is not a natural phenomenon, it is an idea that is socially adopted, and fueled by industries that benefit from the insecurity and self-doubt of women.

Studies show that a woman’s appearance, including her weight, can exacerbate inequality and contribute to the occupational underrepresentation of women.

In this context, the psychotherapist, Dr. Duha Al-Awamla, said to the program the morning On Sky News Arabia:

• Today’s standards of beauty have changed from those of the past.

• Openness to the world through social media plays an important role in changing beauty standards.

• Difficulty maintaining self-confidence in the face of the changes that are going on around us.

• Childhood is the basis for building self-confidence, especially on the part of parents.

• Self-confidence and proper upbringing send a message to women that their value is not represented in their looks.

• The popularity of topics through the means of communication that focus on the external form rather than the content.

• The need to intensify parental control to protect children from such content that dictates a certain way of living for them.

• Lack of self-confidence pushes the person to follow the ways of life of individuals affecting the means of communication.

• When wanting to follow a diet, it is necessary to refer to a specialist doctor to obtain a special diet in line with his health requirements.

• Do not fall behind the diets of the means of communication, which only reflect personal experiences that may cause harm to some.

• The unfair desire to get attention and follow-up in the means of communication is evidence of a lack and fragility in self-confidence since childhood.