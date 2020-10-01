Maria van Kerkhove, head of the technical team at the WHO Emergency Diseases Unit, said the World Health Organization does not consider coronavirus a seasonal disease. RT.

“When we talk about waves, we mean seasonality, like the flu, which translates into an increase in cases during the winter months in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. We don’t see any seasonality in this virus yet, ”she said.

The expert noted that COVID-19 circulates in all conditions, climates and regions.

The WHO representative also stressed that the spread of infection can be brought under control through restrictions.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor said that the coronavirus will become seasonal.

Since April 2020, the world has seen a decrease in mortality from COVID-19 from 7.2 to 3.2%. Experts believe that a decrease in mortality on a global scale may indicate a likely weakening of the virulent properties of the virus.