The Omicron strain of the new coronavirus infection can spread faster than the delta variant, but the disease it causes is easier to carry. About it reported in a bulletin published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO, by December 9, cases of infection with the omicron strain were detected in 63 countries of the world. It is ahead of the spread of the delta variant, and this pattern is observed both in South Africa, where the delta was relatively rare, and in the UK, where the delta was the dominant variant of the coronavirus.

Preliminary evidence from South Africa suggests that omicron infection is less likely to cause severe disease. All known cases of infection in the United States and Western Europe were mild or without symptoms, there were no casualties. The WHO notes that the information collected is not enough to make final conclusions about the dangers of the omicron strain.

In all likelihood, existing vaccines are less effective at preventing infection and spread of the omicron strain. At the same time, the effectiveness of PCR tests and antigen tests for detecting a new coronavirus infection has not changed. The effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments developed to combat other options has generally remained the same.

Earlier it was reported that preliminary data obtained by scientists from the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong showed a 32-fold drop in the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in case of infection with the omicron strain. The results of testing the effectiveness of “Sputnik V” against the omicron strain will appear within ten days, said Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.