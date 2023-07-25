Wow, the illusion of the Mexican national team is enormous Luis Chavez to go to play in Europe, after learning that he himself paid the million-dollar contract termination clause to the Pachuca club, which leaves him free to go to the team that requires his services.

However, this movement, which is apparently the only one in the history of mexican soccerhas generated much speculation among analysts of this sport who they think that someone is supporting Chávezbecause it is not easy for a player to want to part with a sum that oscillates between 10 million dollars.

In addition, it is good to point out that the only team that is still interested in the Tuzos midfielder is Dinamo Moscow of the Russian League and whose sporting situation due to the war that it is experiencing with Ukraine is not good enough to dare to go play on its circuit.

And for that same reason, the question is growing that there is someone who is supporting Chávez financially, that allows him to break away from Pachuca to go to European soccer.

Now, it is good to emphasize that there are details that do not favor the footballer at all, in order to transcend in football on the old continent and one of the main ones is his age of 28 years and the other that he does not have a community passport.

Surely this case will continue to be discussed and hopefully in the end everything will be favorable for Luis Chávez and he can fulfill his dream of shining in Europe.

BAD BALANCE. With Tijuana’s defeat and Pumas’ draw, the balance for the Mexican teams participating in the Leagues Cup is not so favorable.

The Xolos that cannot lift fell with a score of 3-1, but their coach Miguel Herrera complained about bad refereeing and the cats tied 2-2 and lost the extra point on penalties.

Let’s see if in the remainder of the first round of this mini soccer world cup, the outlook for the Aztec teams improves.

PROGRESS. It will be on August 19, when the recognition given by the Culiacan sports community to the prominent chronicler Antonio Velázquez for his recent enthronement to the Codeme Hall of Fame takes place.

This event will be held at the Culiacán Hall of Fame facilities and the working group is led by Raúl Alfonso Aceves Martínez and the most representative authorities of our municipality are also involved.

It should be noted that Velázquez Zárate is already part of the niche of the immortals of Culiacán and for this reason we want to recognize such important achievements in his long journalistic career of more than 50 years.

