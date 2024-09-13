Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 19:10

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Friday, the 13th, that the MVA-BN vaccine, developed by the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic, became the first immunizer against mpox to be included in its prequalification list.

Inclusion on the WHO list indicates that the product has undergone evaluation and has been approved for use in public health programs supported by the organization and other international entities. This is expected to increase the acquisition and distribution of the vaccine by governments and institutions, aiming to make doses available in areas with the greatest need.

“Prequalification will be essential to accelerate the continued procurement of measles vaccines by governments and international agencies such as Gavi (the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) and UNICEF, helping communities on the frontlines of the emergency in Africa and beyond,” said Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director for Access to Medicines and Health Products. She also highlighted that the decision could facilitate the approval process by national regulatory authorities, expanding access to quality-assured vaccines.

Also known as Jynneos, Imvamune or Imvanex, the MVA-BN vaccine is administered to adults over 18 years of age, in a two-dose schedule, four weeks apart. In outbreak situations, the WHO recommends the use of the vaccine in risk groups, such as babies, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals, even outside the original indications.

The prequalification assessment was based on information provided by Bavarian Nordic and analysis by the European Medicines Agency. According to the WHO, a single dose given before exposure to the virus offers an estimated efficacy of 76%, while the full two-dose regimen increases this efficacy to 82%. Post-exposure vaccination is less effective.

Vaccine has temporary authorization in Brazil

In Brazil, the MVA-BN has been authorized on an exceptional and temporary basis by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). With the latest renewal, the exemption from registration of the vaccine will remain valid until mid-February 2025.

The aim of the measure is to facilitate the import of the vaccine against the disease, which has once again become a global health emergency due to the spread of a new form of MPXV, the virus responsible for the disease. On the African continent, where the variant was first reported, there are already 24,873 cases and 643 deaths.

In Brazil, from January to the first week of September, 1,015 cases of the disease were recorded, compared to 853 in the whole of last year. Another 426 cases are under investigation.

What is mpox?

MPOX is a viral disease, and transmission between humans occurs mainly through contact with skin lesions of infected people. The main symptoms are skin sores, swollen lymph nodes, fever, body aches, headache, chills and weakness. These sores can be flat or raised, with the presence of clear or yellowish fluid, and tend to appear anywhere on the body, especially on the face, feet and palms of the hands.

MPOX is not exclusively a sexually transmitted infection (STI), but its spread is often related to sexual intercourse. The interval between contact with the virus and the onset of symptoms varies between three and 16 days.