The risk of re-entry and renewal of COVID-19 persists in every country, Melita Vuinovich, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“New outbreaks of the virus can happen even in countries where the situation is stable,” she said.

The WHO spokeswoman also said that the countries of the Americas still bear the greatest burden of COVID-19 in the world. The European region, to which the Russian Federation belongs, is also experiencing new cases. The most effective way to control the epidemic is through active testing, contact tracing, treatment and isolation of those who are unwell, as well as physical distancing, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette. Now is not the time to relax these measures, says Melita Vujnovic. Their combination allows you to successfully interrupt the chain of infection.

According to the latest data from the Russian headquarters, the daily increase in new patients with coronavirus in the Russian Federation as of September 17 amounted to 5762 people in 83 regions. This is 92 cases more than the day before. The number of new cases exceeded the number of recovered by eight people. In general, the increase in daily morbidity in September was 22% (as of September 1, 4,729 cases were detected).

