Michael Ryan, Director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Program, predicted that the second year of the coronavirus pandemic could be harder for humankind than the first. He expressed this opinion during the Q&A session in Twitter…

The representative of the organization noted that information received by the WHO over the past two weeks suggests that the incidence of COVID-19 has peaked again. So, over the past week, about five million new cases of coronavirus infection and more than 85 thousand deaths were detected in the world.

According to Ryan, North and South America accounts for more than half of all cases in the world in seven days, and in Europe – more than a third. In addition, an increase in incidence has been reported in the Western Pacific region, Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In turn, WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove noted that after the holidays “the situation in some countries will worsen before it gets better.” However, she noted that now there are many tools that can help establish control over the transmission of coronavirus.

Earlier, WHO Chief Scientist Sumya Swaminathan said that in 2021 the world will not be able to achieve herd immunization. At the same time, the specialist noted that over time, vaccines against coronavirus will arrive in all countries. According to Swaminathan, a year ago no one could have imagined that several vaccines would appear in the world at once. Despite this, measures against coronavirus must be observed at least until the end of the year, she concluded.