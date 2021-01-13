Michael Ryan, Director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, on Wednesday, January 13, said that the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic could be more difficult for humankind than the first. He expressed this opinion during the Q&A session in Twitter…

“We are entering the second year of the pandemic, and it could be even more difficult given the dynamics of the spread of the coronavirus,” said a WHO spokesman.

According to the expert, the incidence of coronavirus has peaked again. In the last week alone, about 5 million new cases and more than 85 thousand deaths were recorded in the world.

Ryan called the situation with coronavirus infection in the countries of the Northern Hemisphere “the perfect storm.” He explained that this is due to the fact that now it is winter there and people spend more time indoors, where the probability of infection is always higher than on the street. In addition, new strains of the coronavirus are circulating in several countries, including the UK and Ireland.

Earlier, on January 13, in Ohio in the United States, scientists found two new strains of COVID-19 that formed in the United States. According to American experts, one of the strains is similar to that found in the UK. In addition, the development of another strain with three genetic mutations was noted.