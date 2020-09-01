World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy, Dr. David Nabarro, praised Sweden for introducing soft restrictions as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He stated this in an interview with radio station Magic.

According to him, the Swedish strategy to combat coronavirus should set an example for other countries in the long term. He noted that the key to defeating COVID-19 is trust between the authorities and the public. “In Sweden, the government was able to trust the public, and the public was able to trust the government,” Nabarro explained.

He called the approach of the authorities of this country to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus loyal and correctly perceived by the population. Sweden, according to Nabarro, relied on the conscientiousness of its citizens and did not impose strict quarantine measures. The same policy should be followed by other countries in the future. According to the WHO special envoy, strict quarantine is a “crude tool” that seriously affects the incomes of people and small businesses.

Earlier, Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the country’s refusal to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic promises the country a new benefit: it not only allowed to slow down the decline in GDP, but also provided the kingdom with the opportunity to completely restart the economy. So, according to the most recent forecast for the Swedish economy, its GDP this year will drop by 4.6 percent, and in 2021 it will grow by 4.1 percent.