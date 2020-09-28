The corona virus continues to spread, the numbers are rising again across Europe. Now the borders could soon be closed again.

Update from September 28, 2020, 2 p.m .: More and more regions in Italy tighten their precautions against New corona infections. So announced Sicily the start of rapid tests for all people arriving from abroad. In addition, from Wednesday (September 30) an outdoors Mask requirement apply to everyone over the age of six as soon as a stranger is nearby.

“With the start of the flu season, we are entering a delicate phase of the epidemic,” explained the regional president Nello Musumeciwho announced the measures on Sunday. These are initially valid until October 30th. In addition, travelers from abroad have to register on one of the region’s websites – or with a doctor. On arrival you should go to airports and ports Corona rapid tests do. The southern Italian region of Campania had released the obligation to wear mouth and nose protection outdoors last week. This applies around Naples initially until October 4th. In parts of the Ligurian port city of Genoa, the protective mask now has to be worn outdoors. All over Italy, masks are required in shops, trains and other enclosed spaces.

Coronavirus in Italy: WHO with words of praise – “Managed to reverse epidemic curve”

However, figures show that Italy still seems to be on the right track. Germany’s neighboring country was the first western country to have the Coronavirus spread. Terrifying images of overcrowded hospitals and stacked coffins went around the world. But now it seems Pandemic under control in Italy. While other European countries have a second wave fight, the Italian authorities have been reporting fewer than 2000 new corona infections per day for weeks. In France and Spain there are more than 10,000 every day.

Of the R value is 0.95 in Italy. In Germany this is 1.17 (as of Sunday). Also the Covid-19 death toll develop at a consistently low level, such as among others “FOCUS Online” reported. In the past seven days, an average of 18 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. At the beginning of April there was talk of an average of 817 daily deaths.

Also the World health organization last made on the developments that Italy during the Corona pandemic went through, attentive and praised. The WHO published a video describing Italy’s path. “The government and the population at all levels reacted strongly and managed to reverse the epidemic curve with the help of scientifically based measures,” says the video, among other things.

#Italy 🇮🇹 was the first Western country to be heavily affected by # COVID19. The government & community, across all levels, reacted strongly & turned around the trajectory of the epidemic with a series of science-based measures. This video tells the story of 🇮🇹’s experience. pic.twitter.com/ZjGNAuZnyl – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 25, 2020

Our first report from September 25, 2020: Rising Corona numbers in Italy: Vacationers are suddenly threatened with border closings again

Munich – The corona virus * has been turning the world upside down for months, and it is still spreading pandemic fast worldwide. After im spring already many countries through one Lockdown tried to prevent the spread of the virus now threaten to contain autumn new drastic measures *.

Coronavirus in Italy: will the borders be closed again soon?

For example, we are currently thinking about precisely such measures Italy to. How South Tyrol News now reported that it is apparently not ruled out that the country’s borders * may be closed again. According to media reports, should Vice Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri cannot rule out the possibility that the country’s borders will be closed again if the number of infections continues to rise massively.

It is therefore unclear whether these plans also include the Brenner motorway or more stringent controls may be included. Vice Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri also left it open as to the number of new infections from which advice would be given to close the borders. Italy currently records between 1,500 and 1,800 new infections every day (As of September 25th).

Corona in Europe: already strong controls at the border with France – entry only with a negative test

How South Tyrol News further reported, since the beginning of the week (September 21) already at the Border with France heavily controlled. Accordingly, it is only possible to enter Italy from France if one negative corona test * can be submitted. France recently recorded up to 13,000 new infections daily. Sileri therefore also suggested working together on a European strategy. The Vice Minister of Health supported the proposal, including a negative one Corona test Must be shown if passengers from severely affected countries with the Plane to Italy want to enter. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

