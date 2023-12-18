Home page politics

The war in Israel is leading to a humanitarian catastrophe. Epidemic diseases in particular threaten the population, especially children.

Jerusalem – Israeli attacks have killed one of Tahani Abu Taima's sons and one of her brothers, she says. But she fears that what's left of her family could fall prey to another killer: disease. The World Health Organization warns that “the health system in Gaza is collapsing” and that there are “worrying signs of epidemic disease.” Human Rights Watch even accuses Israel of war crimes: it wants to deliberately starve the population in Gaza.

The Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, Gaza, experienced a spread of illness among children last week due to an acute shortage of medicine. © Loay Ayyoub/The Washington Post

Abu Taima's 2-year-old daughter is suffering from diarrhea, vomiting, sneezing and “shaking from the cold and lack of food,” the mother of six told the Washington Post in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. The child “keeps asking me for food but I am unable to give it to him,” Abu Taima said. “It forces me to give her everything, even if it’s contaminated.”

Abu Taima, 42, has thyroid cancer himself. But she has also developed a serious respiratory infection that she says is caused by the pollution of war: dust and other particles that linger long after Israeli bombings. With no electricity or fuel, she burns firewood when she can to keep the family warm, “even though I'm sure the smoke will kill me.”

Mother affected by hunger and illness in Khan Yunis: “We are living skeletons”

She was unable to receive medical care. The family is staying at Nasser Hospital, but the overwhelmed facility can only treat the most seriously wounded. Infections are spreading quickly among patients and displaced people crowded together without clean water and sanitation. Abu Taima has no access to medication. “We are not alive,” she says. “We are dead and are living skeletons”.

After 10 weeks of Israeli military action against Hamas, the overcrowded, besieged, bombed and starved Gaza Strip is now fertile ground for disease. Staph, chickenpox, skin rashes, urinary tract infections, meningitis, mumps, scabies, measles and food poisoning are on the rise, according to the Health Ministry and individual doctors.

The WHO is particularly concerned about bloody diarrhea, jaundice and respiratory infections. The United Nations is monitoring 14 diseases with “epidemic potential,” reports Reuters. “The risk is expected to worsen as the situation worsens and winter approaches,” the WHO said in a statement.

A sick child was treated at the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah last week. © Loay Ayyoub/The Washington Post

On average, 220 displaced people have to share a toilet – and 4,500 a shower

The conflict erupted when Hamas and allied gunmen poured out of the Gaza Strip on October 7 and attacked Israeli communities. They killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage into the Palestinian enclave. Israel responded with a military campaign aimed at wiping out Hamas.

According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli forces have so far killed about 18,800 people and wounded more than 50,000 in the territory. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that this month “health needs have increased dramatically and health system capacity has been reduced to a third of previous levels.”

According to the WHO, two thirds of primary health care centers are closed; 11 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are only partially functioning. The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees operates nine of its 28 primary health care clinics. Nearly 85 percent of Gaza's residents have been displaced from their homes, and about 1.3 million people are living in emergency shelters that on average have only one toilet for 220 people and one shower for 4,500 people.

Former Hamas minister Yousef al-Mansi, who is in Israeli custody, blames the humanitarian catastrophe on Hamas's own uncompromising stance. They destroyed the Gaza Strip. They set him back 200 years.”

A particular focus of the humanitarian crisis is Rafah in southern Gaza

Of particular concern is the disease outbreak in Rafah, where nearly half of the enclave's 2.2 million residents are sheltered in homes, schools, camps and on the streets. Israel has urged Palestinians to move to the southern city for their safety.

Children are particularly affected. Between November 29th and December 10th, the number of cases of diarrhea in children increased by 66 percent and in the rest of the population by 55 percent, according to data from Reuters evaluated WHO data.

Naima al-Tatri and her children have moved four times since October 7th. The family now lives in a tent outside a school in Rafah. “My children have digestive problems and are constantly vomiting, and I can't find a way to treat them,” said Tatri, 37. “The hospitals are full. There are no services at all. No international organizations have visited us.” “I wonder,” she said, “where is the world in the face of our suffering?”

The person affected suffers a urinary tract infection because she was unable to go to the toilet regularly

Hala Afshour, 16, is battling chickenpox, a respiratory illness, digestive problems and a urinary tract infection, in addition to pre-existing liver problems, she said The Post explained.

Five years ago, Afshour had an operation so that she no longer needed dialysis. But since the war in Israel began, she said she has no longer been able to find the medication she takes. She and her six sisters moved twice in Gaza City before arriving in Rafah last month. They are housed in a school that is overcrowded with other displaced people. Her father stayed behind to care for his blind mother.

In Rafah, Afshour said she and her sisters began to have breathing problems. “Then strange blisters started appearing on my body,” she said. A doctor diagnosed chickenpox and gave her lotion. She's supposed to apply the lotion twice a day, but “there's nowhere for me to rest.” She's in constant pain, she says, and can't sleep. Your clothes rub against the chickenpox papules.

She has a headache, bone pain and fever. The urinary tract infection developed because she was unable to go to the toilet regularly “because of the many displaced people” and the long queues at school.

“I didn’t lose my children to rockets, but now I have to watch them die from disease.”

War in Gaza: Parents are in panic for their sick children

Even before the war, the need for medical care in Gaza was acute. Many people in the Gaza Strip already suffered from complex health problems. Hospitals were impacted by frequent power outages and medication shortages. Seriously ill Gazans had to obtain difficult-to-obtain Israeli permits to leave the enclave for treatment.

Abdul Hamid Qadouha, 14, had an appointment and permission to travel to Israel on Oct. 8 for treatment of a head injury, his father said. He did not make it. After the Hamas attack on October 7, Israel sealed off the enclave and began airstrikes. A week after the war began, according to Saif al-din Qadouha, the family of 11 fled their home in Karama to the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Soon after they arrived, Qadouha said, his son became tired. He wasn't hungry. He turned pale and his eyes turned yellow. A doctor explained to them that it was viral hepatitis. After a strike nearby, the family fled to Rafah, where they live in a tent at a school. There is no way to stay clean, Qadouha said. They only receive some water from the United Nations every three or four days.

Qadouha panics as his son's condition worsens. “I didn't lose my children to rockets, but now I have to watch them die from disease,” he said.

Doctor in Rafah: “We received a number of cases infected with hepatitis A”

Mohamed Madi, a doctor, spent the first five weeks of the war at the Rantisi Children's Cancer Hospital in Gaza City. In November, Israel ordered the hospital to be evacuated. Madi carried some patients out and went to Rafah.

He and his family live in a school where about 2,000 people live without medical care. The UN-run facilities generally have small clinics. However, there are no such facilities in the government-run schools where thousands of Palestinians have settled.

Madi and some medical colleagues have set up a small clinic at the school. “We started looking specifically at cases of people infected with chickenpox, scabies, intestinal and chest infections,” he said. “We received a number of cases infected with hepatitis A.”

Doctors Without Borders: Aid campaigns from abroad are just a band-aid

Displaced doctors and nurses from the Gaza Strip have set up similar clinics elsewhere. Israel has sharply restricted the flow of medical supplies to the Gaza Strip but has authorized the import of materials for field hospitals in the south funded by countries such as the United Arab Emirates.

“There are hospitals across the Gaza Strip that can and should be used without the risk of bombardment, siege or lack of essential supplies such as fuel, water and medicine,” said Tanya Haj-Hassan, a doctor with Doctors Without Borders based in Gaza has worked. Foreign-funded initiatives are just a band-aid to curb the spread of disease, she said.

About the author Miriam Berger covers foreign news for the Washington Post from Washington, DC. Before joining the Post in 2019, she lived in Jerusalem and Cairo and reported freelance from the Middle East and parts of Africa and Central Asia.

This article was first published in English on December 18, 2023 at the "Washingtonpost.com"