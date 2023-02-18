Alexander Zendejas It is two weeks since he was injured with América. He left the field of play at minute 19 on the corresponding matchday 5 of the visit to the Comarca Lagunera against Santos, so after this weekend’s game corresponding to date 8 against Club Tijuana it will be the third match he will miss.
The Águilas will receive the whole of the border and their former coach, michael herrerawho recently took over the reins of the canine team and Fernando Ortiz will have to make the decision of which player to put in the position of Alexander Zendejas in which he continues to recover to return.
The Colombian attacker was originally chosen to replace zendejas given that he started as a starter in his place on date 6 against Rayos de Necaxa, however, for matchday 7 against Atlético de San Luis the coaching staff chose to give a chance to Leonardo Suarez who had only a few minutes.
Despite this, after the proposals of the ‘tano‘ in training, Suarez He would not appear in the starting lineup and the coffee grower would return from the start again. That way, Martinez He would again receive an opportunity to continue being taken into account, since it should be remembered that at the beginning of the tournament on some occasions he made some mistakes that cost him in the Nest.
