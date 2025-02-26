Jesús Calleja has made history by becoming the third Spaniard to travel to space. In a commercial mission, aboard the New Shepard ship -of the company Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos-, the new Calleja adventure is part of the shooting of the special ‘Calleja in space’.

Leon adventurer and presenter ascended with five billionaires on a flight that took him On the Karman line, 100 kilometers from the earth’s surface. It is the internationally recognized limit that marks the border of our planet with the outer space.

The space adventure of Calleja, an alliance between Mediaset, Amazon and Blue Origin

Although the exact cost of Jesús Calleja’s trip is not known -although it is known what this type of travel usually costs -, if it has transpired that the adventure of the presenter to the space has been possible thanks to a Agreement between company Mediaset and Amazon Prime VideoJeff Bezos company, which also owns Blue Origin.

The project, in fact, It was the last of the Excel stage Paolo Vasile in front of Mediaset Spain. The Spanish Matrix of the Italian communication giant has once again trained Tandem with Amazon Prime Video, a habitual alliance to distribute Mediaset products on the streaming platform.





So much Amazon as Blue Origin They share the nexus of their owner, the American businessman Jeff Bezosso the union has been key for Calleja to travel to space aboard the New Shepard ship